Congress a ‘fountainhead of corruption’, says Kateel

December 29, 2022 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Describing Congress as a ‘’fountainhead of corruption’’, BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Thursday dubbed as false the allegations of 40 per cent commission being sought by the State government.

Addressing party workers in Chamarajanagar town, Mr. Kateel said the president of Contractors Association Kempanna who has levelled the allegations will soon go to jail. and will be joined by the Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Siddarmaiah.

He said the institution of Lokayukta was weakened by Mr. Siddaramaiah but is being infused with strength by Chief Miniser Basavaraj Bommai.

Lashing out at the Congress Mr.Kateel accused it of being ‘’soft’’ on terrorism resulting in its proliferation. ‘’Congress is responsible for the partition of the country and thus sowed the seeds of separatism and terrorism’’, he added and cited the demand for Khalistan and the rise of separatism in Jammu and Kashmir to vindicate his allegations. Mr. Kateel also accused the Congress of ‘’co-opting’’ the name of Mahatma Gandhi for political gains after Independence.

