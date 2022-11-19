Cong. workers take out protest march from Megaravalli to Tirthahalli

November 19, 2022 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Hassan

They allege govt. has ignored problems of Malnad farmers

The Hindu Bureau

Congress functionaries taking out a protest march from Megaravalli to Tirthahalli under the leadership of former Minister Kimmane Ratnakar on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Congress workers, under the leadership of former Minister Kimmane Ratnakar, took out a protest march from Megaravalli to Tirthahalli on Saturday alleging that the State government failed to come to the rescue of farmers of Malnad facing multiple problems.

Trending

  1. PM Modi inaugurates first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh
  2. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
  3. Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  4. Trade tumult: On shrinking exports
  5. All eyes on Qatar: On 2022 FIFA World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT

Along the march, the protesters raised slogans against the State government and criticised Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who represents Tirthahalli in the Legislative Assembly. Mr. Kimmane Ratnakar said the areca growers had been losing yield in the plantations due to leaf-spot disease. The BJP, which had been in power both in the State and at the Centre, had failed to address the issue. The growers were not provided with medicine to counter the spread of the disease, he said.

The march ended at the Horticulture Office in Tirthahalli. Congress leaders T.N. Srinivas, Ramesh Hegde, Kalagodu Ratnakar and others took part in the protest march.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US