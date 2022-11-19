  1. EPaper
Cong. workers take out protest march from Megaravalli to Tirthahalli

They allege govt. has ignored problems of Malnad farmers

November 19, 2022 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau
Congress functionaries taking out a protest march from Megaravalli to Tirthahalli under the leadership of former Minister Kimmane Ratnakar on Saturday.

Congress workers, under the leadership of former Minister Kimmane Ratnakar, took out a protest march from Megaravalli to Tirthahalli on Saturday alleging that the State government failed to come to the rescue of farmers of Malnad facing multiple problems.

Along the march, the protesters raised slogans against the State government and criticised Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who represents Tirthahalli in the Legislative Assembly. Mr. Kimmane Ratnakar said the areca growers had been losing yield in the plantations due to leaf-spot disease. The BJP, which had been in power both in the State and at the Centre, had failed to address the issue. The growers were not provided with medicine to counter the spread of the disease, he said.

The march ended at the Horticulture Office in Tirthahalli. Congress leaders T.N. Srinivas, Ramesh Hegde, Kalagodu Ratnakar and others took part in the protest march.

