Cong. workers stage protests in Hassan, Shivamogga

Workers of the Congress staged protests in Shivamogga and Hassan on Monday condemning the CBI raids on properties belonging to KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar.

A group of activists of the NSUI, student wing of the Congress, attempted to lay seige to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’a residence at Vinoba Nagar in Shivamogga. However, the police took them into custody before they could reach the place. The police who had information about the protest had covered the Chief Minister’s residence well in advance. The protesters alleged that the raids were politically motivated and the BJP was behind the raids.

A group of workers staged a protest in front of Dr.B.R.Ambedkar’s statue in Hassan raising slogans against the BJP government at the Centre and the State. They alleged that the BJP could not face the Congress politically and targeted Mr. Shivakumar to weaken him by misusing central agencies.