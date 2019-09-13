Congress workers protest seeking funds for flood relief from Union government

Congress workers staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Thursday seeking flood-relief funds for the State. The protesters burnt the effigy of the Prime Minister and raised slogans against the State Government and the Centre and demanded that the President intervene in the matter.

They said that the State faced one of its worst floods in recent times, which devastated 22 districts. The farmers who borrowed loans from banks are in a precarious position after the floods ravaged their fields.

But, the Centre has maintained a silence and has not released a single rupee to rehabilitate the flood victims, the protesters said.

Public properties, namely bridges, roads and schools, too have been damaged extensively. Local organisations and the public have donated to rebuild the damaged property, but the Centre has been neglecting the woes. There are 25 BJP MPs elected from the State and they have failed miserably to pressure Centre to release funds, they said. If the elected representatives continue to neglect north Karnataka, the people will teach them a fitting lesson, they added. The protesters demanded that the government take stock of the prevailing situation and release funds immediately, failing which the Congress will intensify its agitation across the State.

(Above) Congress workers protesting in Dharwad, and in Kalaburagi (top) on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Kalaburagi

Congress workers demanded that the Cenre declare the Karnataka floods as a national calamity and to release an interim relief of ₹5,000 crore. The protesters said that though a Central team had surveyed the State, so far no relief funds had been released.

The State government had released ₹374 crore of which ₹203 crore was from the State Disaster Relief Funds (SDRF). They also demanded that the State government increase the grants from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh for constructing new houses for the flood-affected. The government should also give a compensation of ₹50,000 per acre for the agricultural and horticultural crop loss.