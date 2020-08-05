Cong. workers distribute sweets

Members of Shivamogga district unit of the Youth Congress distributed sweets in Shivamogga city on Wednesday to mark the Bhoomi Puja for Ram Temple at Ayodhya. They gathered at Shivappa Nayaka Circle and offered flowers to a portrait of Lord Ram and then distributed sweets to the people around. They raised slogans praising Lord Ram.

Speaking to the media, M. Praveen, unit president, said the agitation to have a Ram Temple at Ayodhya began with Rajiv Gandhi of the Congress when he was the Prime Minister. Later L.K. Advani and others led the movement for the temple. “We thank all those who participated in this movement and hope that this place becomes a holy place to unite people of all religions”, he said.

Similarly, BJP workers celebrated the occasion by distributing sweets in the city. Party’s city president N.K. Jagadish and others participated.