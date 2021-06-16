Cong. workers arrested

Begnaluru

16 June 2021 23:16 IST

The RMC Yard police on Tuesday arrested 19 Congress workers for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines while they were protesting against fuel price hike in front of a petrol pump on Tumkauru Road as part of a Statewide campaign, ‘100 not out’.

D.K. Suresh, Congress MP, was also named in the FIR, but was not arrested. The protesters were arrested and released on station bail. RMC Yard Inspector Parvathamma S, the complainant, in this case charged the protesters under various sections of Disaster Management Act and also under Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) 271. (Disobedience to quarantine rule ) of the IPC.

In her complaint , Ms. Parvathamma said that the protest was under the leadership of D K Suresh and other local leaders Kusuma and Krishnamurthy. said the protesters violated prohibitory orders and were not wearing masks.

Advertising

Advertising