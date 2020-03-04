Cong. withdraws from protest after meeting Vala

A Congress delegation led by Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah called on Governor Vajubhai R. Vala at Raj Bhavan and urged him to initiate expulsion of BJP member Basanagouda Patil Yatnal from the Assembly for his “misconduct by issuing a statement showing utter disrespect and disregard to freedom struggle and freedom fighters”, particularly H.S. Doreswamy.

The letter pointed out that on Tuesday, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri had rejected the Congress’ notice seeking permission to discuss the statement made by the BJP MLA. This was a reversal of the earlier stand that a discussion would be allowed if a notice was given, the letter stated, adding that they were therefore approaching the Governor who is a Constitutional authority.

After this submission, the Congress on Wednesday withdrew its protest and participated in the debate on Constitution of India. The last two days saw protests and impasse in the Assembly over Mr. Yatnal’s controversial remarks.

Mr. Siddaramaiah told the Assembly on Wednesday that the party has decided to withdraw the protest after meeting the Governor. He told the Speaker to take action against Mr. Yatnal if the Governor direct him to. The Speaker welcomed the decision of the Congress members.