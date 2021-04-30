Cong. wins in Belur

The Congress has won Belur Town Municipal Council by securing 17 out of 23 wards. The JD(S), which was in power, won only five seats, while the BJP could win in one ward.

The elections to the urban local body were held on April 27. The counting began at the Government Pre-University College in Belur at 8 a.m. Only the candidates and their agents were allowed inside the counting centre as the lockdown was in force.

Former Minister B. Shivaramu led the Congress campaign. After the counting process was over, Mr. Shivaramu felicitated the winners at a guest house in the town.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shivaramu said the people of Belur had supported the Congress, removing the JD(S) from power. “Belur Assembly constituency has been won by JD(S) MLA. People have rejected that party. The result is a lesson to the JD(S)”, he said.