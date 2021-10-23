‘Cong. will win both seats’

Siddaramaiah exudes confidence while campaigning for the bypolls

The Congress has been receiving a good response from the voters in both Sindgi and Hangal Assembly constituencies, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said.

He spoke to presspersons at Kubatur in Sorab taluk on Saturday. In both the constituencies, going for the by-polls, Mr. Siddaramaiah exuded confidence that the Congress candidates would win. The people’s response to the party’s candidates showed that there had been a favourable scenario for the party. The JD(S) had fielded candidates from minority communities in both the constituencies only to help the BJP. “The BJP in power is misusing office and spending huge money to lure voters. Despite the challenges, the Congress will win both the seats”, he said.

The people had been recalling the pro-people programmes launched by the Congress in the State and Centre. They were disappointed with the Narendra Modi-led Union Government and the BJP government in the State. Mr. Narendra Modi had not fulfilled any of the promises he made before the elections. The steep hike in price of essential commodities had left common people in difficulty, he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who had been campaigning for the by-polls, visited Kubatur on Friday night and stayed at former MLA Madhu Bangarappa’s place.

On Mr. Madhu Bangarappa’s recent entry into the Congress, Mr. Siddaramaiah, said “He (Madhu) would have a bright future in the Congress. The right man has joined the right party.”

During his visit, Mr. Siddaramaiah met party leaders of Sorab taluk.