Cong. will take out padayatra in support of forest cultivators: Belur

Former MLA and Congress leader Belur Gopalakrishna has said that the Congress will take out a padayatra under the leadership of KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah against the State government for issuing notices to farmers cultivating the forest land.

In a press conference in Sagar in Shivamogga district on Thursday, Mr. Gopalakrishna said many farmers had received notices from the government. Despite repeated appeals and protests by the farmers for the grant of land, the government had been targeting those who cultivated the forest land. “Many farmers are appearing for hearing at the special courts meant to handle land grabbing cases. The Revenue Minister has assured the farmers of amendments to the existing laws to avoid them being punished. But the assurance has not been fulfilled,” he said.

The Congress would address the issue seriously and take out a padayatra in support of farmers, he said.