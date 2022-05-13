Cong. will seek an explanation from Ramya, says Dhruvanarayan

Amidst the internal squabbles in the party, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Working President R. Dhruvanarayan said the party will seek an explanation from former MP Ramya for “making internal matters of the party public” through her tweets.

Fielding reporters queries in Mysuru on Friday, Mr. Dhruvanarayan found fault with Ms. Ramya’s tweets that were aimed against the KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar and said her actions amounted to “indiscipline”.

However, he said the issue was an “internal matter of the party”. The KPCC President and other leaders will call her to the party office and seek an explanation from her, he said.

Mr. Dhruvanarayan said matters related to the party should be discussed only at a party forum. “When you have issues in the party, they have to be brought to the notice of the party leaders. If not the party President, there is an AICC Secretary in charge of Karnataka. She knows him also”, he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee (KPYCC) leader Mohammed Nalapad, who was also in Mysuru on Friday, said he would condemn anybody who criticises the KPCC president.

He said he would criticise anybody speaking against their leaders viz. D.K. Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, Mallikarjun Kharge and M.B. Patil alike. Ms Ramya could have clarified the matter and resolved her issues by directly speaking to Mr. Shivakumar instead of going public on twitter, he said.