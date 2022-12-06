Cong. will not get enough seats to be principal Opposition party: Eshwarappa

December 06, 2022 07:10 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

:

Former Minister and BJP MLA K.S. Eshwarapa has said the BJP will come back to power with full majority in the coming elections and the Congress will not win enough seats to be the designated Opposition party.

Speaking to presspersons in Shivamogga on Tuesday, Mr. Eshwarappa said the BJP would be winning all elections in the country from now onwards. “The Congress has lost its existence. It has a meagre presence in Karnataka. In the coming days, it will lose its base here also”, he said.

The BJP had strengthened its organisation. The workers of the party had been in contact with individual voters. “We are confident that the BJP will come back to power with full majority for the first time. The Congress will not win seats to be the principal Opposition party”, he said.

Asked on reports of former Minister Janardhana Reddy launching a party, Mr. Eshwarappa said he had no information about it..

