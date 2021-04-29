Cong. urges govt. to give 10 kg of rice to poor

Leader of the OppositionSiddaramaiah on Thursday urged the State government to give 10 kg of rice to each poor person per month along with other essential items as the people are finding difficult to afford even basic essentials during the lockdown.

“People are home without jobs due to lockdown in the state. They are finding it difficult to afford even basic essentials. I urge @BSYBJP to distribute 10 kg of rice to each person along with other essential items,” he said on his Twitter handle.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also said Food and Civil Supplies Minister Umesh Katti is unfit to continue as a Cabinet Minister. “Minister had the audacity to tell a poor farmer to die if he did not have food to eat. This anti-poor mindset of @BJP4India. It is unfortunate that @BSYBJP has not dropped him from the cabinet yet”, he tweeted.

Campaign

Meanwhile, the State Congress has launched a postcard campaign seeking 10 kg of rice for each member of a family holding green ration cards. KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar said that all district/block Congress presidents and heads of various wings of the party have been told to launch the campaign.

All party workers and leaders would send postcards addressed to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa seeking 10 kg of rice from the government under the public distribution system, he said.

The previous Congress government had given seven kg of rice and the present BJP government reduced it to two kg, the KPCC chief alleged.

The party workers have also been told to make videos about their sufferings owing to the pandemic and lockdown and post them to the social media group or website of the Chief Minister.