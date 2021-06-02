Karnataka

Congress urges Karnataka govt. to cancel class 10, 12 exams

Following the Central government’s decision to cancel CBSE 12th board examinations, the Karnataka Congress has urged State government to cancel both 10th and 12th standard examinations in the wake of the pandemic.

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar tweeted “I urge the Karnataka government to follow the Centre and cancel both SSLC and II PUC exams”.

“Exceptional circumstances demand exceptional measures. Fighting a once in a century pandemic is the biggest exam”, he said.

He welcomed the Central government’s decision to cancel class 12 exams.


