ADVERTISEMENT

Cong. to screen BBC documentary on Modi

January 31, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

KPCC spokesperson M Lakshmana addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The Congress party is planning to screening the BBC documentary “India: The Modi Question” on its office premises in Mysuru on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Tuesday, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M. Lakshmana dared the police to arrest them for screening the documentary.

Mr. Lakshmana said the documentary reflected the “true happenings” during the 2002 riots in Gujarat and showed the “dark face” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which people of the country should watch.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He wondered why the government which facilitated the screening of a “created story” like Kashmir Files was opposing the documentary by BBC, which is known to be a very important communication company unlike the Doordarshan channels in India, which he alleged sing “praises” of Mr. Modi and the BJP.

He also came down heavily on former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi for levelling allegations against the KPCC Chief D.K. Shivakumar and said the former Minister’s allegations were part of the BJP’s designs to criticise Mr. Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

“The BJP is resorting to such baseless allegations in a bid to stop the march of the Congress party ahead of the elections”, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US