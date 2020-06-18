Cong. to launch ‘jail bharo movement’ against Centre, State policies

Bengaluru

18 June 2020 16:57 IST

The Congress has decided to embark on a ‘jail bharo’ movement against regular hike in fuel prices by the Centre and the State BJP government’s decisions to introduce amendments to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act and Agricultural Produce and Marketing Committees.

The party will announce dates for holding protests soon.

A Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting chaired by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday decided to launch protests in all district headquarters and Bengaluru against the “anti-farmer” policies of the State government.

The CLP attended by KPCC president-designate D.K. Shivakumar and other legislators discussed the adverse implications of amendment to the Land Reforms Act, 1961, which would enable non-agriculturists to purchase agricultural lands without any income limits.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who is also the Leader of the Opposition, termed “detrimental to the farming community” the proposed amendments to section 63(a), 79 (a), (b) and (c) and 80 in the existing Land Reforms Act. It would be a “black legislation”, he tweeted.