Cong. to launch campaign against BJP MPs

June 15, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Congress will launch a campaign against the BJP for failing to fulfil its promises of ₹15 lakh to every citizen and creating two crore jobs a year.

Shivamogga District Congress Committee president H.S. Sundaresh, in a press conference in Shivamogga on Tuesday, said the party will stage protests against the BJP MPs, who have lost morality to face the public as their party failed to fulfil its promises.

The Congress promises five ‘guarantees’ to people of Karnataka. The government had already begun implementing them, with the Shakti scheme of free bus travel for women in effect for the last three days. “However, the BJP leaders often tried to mislead the public on the party’s guarantees. Even after the government launched the guarantee scheme, the BJP has continued to criticise the Congress. We are committed to fulfilling the promises made. Now, we will start protests against them to highlight their failed promises,” he said.

The BJP had been in power at the Centre for the last nine years. In its manifesto, the BJP assured the youth that it would create two crore jobs a year. “We want to know where the jobs are. The people of Karnataka elected 25 BJP Lok Sabha members. Why are they all silent on the party’s promises,” he asked.

Regarding the issues bothering Shivamogga district, Mr. Sundaresh said the party had brought the issues of corruption in rendering services to the public in government offices and the problems being faced by people at Mc Gann Hospital to the Ministers concerned. “We are putting pressure on the State Government to take measures necessary to ensure corruption-free governance and transfer officials wherever necessary. Similarly, the government should give attention to improving services in Mc Gann Hospital”, he said.

