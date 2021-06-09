Cong. to launch ‘100 not out campaign’ opposing hike in petrol prices

Protests to be held across the State for five days at 5,000 petrol bunks

As petrol prices crossed ₹100, the Karnataka Congress has decided to launch a “100 not out campaign” across the State for five days from June 11 at 5,000 petrol bunks.

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar told reporters on Wednesday that “petrol pickpocket is going on” and the Central government had earned ₹21.60 lakh crore revenue by increasing petrol prices by 48 times since January 2021.

Congress MPs, MLAs, MLCs and ex-legislators, office-bearers of all cells and all levels of party units would take part in protests in front of petrol bunks in district headquarters on June 11. Protests would be held in front of petrol bunks at taluk headquarters on June 12, in hoblis on June 13, in gram panchayats on June 14 and other prominent places on June 15.

By taking into account all COVID protocols, protests would be held for one hour from 11 a.m. Leaders have been told to shoulder the responsibility of protests and conduct video-recordings of protests. Videos of protests would be uploaded in social media of the party and later dispatched to the AICC, he said.

While petrol prices were hiked 16 times each in January, February and June, the KPCC chief claimed no hike in prices were made during March, April and May owing to elections.

He said the government had rejected the party’s proposal to procure COVID-19 vaccines directly from manufacturers and administer them to the people of Karnataka, using Local Area Development funds of MLAs and MLCs. The party mooted the ₹100 crore plan to procure COVID-19 vaccines.