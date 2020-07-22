Cong., farmers to launch joint campaign against changes to Land Reforms Act

BENGALURU

22 July 2020 16:06 IST

Farmers’ leaders fear threat to food security: Siddaramaiah

The Opposition Congress has decided to launch a Statewide struggle along with various farmers’ organisations against the sweeping changes brought to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act through an ordinance.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of farmers’ leaders convened by Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Wednesday to elicit the views of farmers’ groups on the amendments.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Siddaramaiah told reporters after the meeting that the nature of the proposed campaign would be decided at the party forum in consultation with its leaders.

He said the farmers’ leaders had vehemently opposed the amendments that included easing restrictions on buying farm land and the extent of land that one could hold. “The farmers’ leaders said the changes sound the death knell for farmers and they also maintained that it would also affect food security. It would also pave the way for farmers losing their livelihoods.,

The farmers had declared they were ready to toe the line of collision to insulate farmers from such a negative impact of the drastic changes, he said.

Making it clear that the Congress would join hands with farmers’ leaders in their struggle, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the party would first take up a campaign against the alleged irregularities in procurement of medical equipment to handle the COVID-19 situation.

The proposed campaign would also include some of the changes brought about by both the State and the Union government to the APMC Act and the Electricity Bill, he said.

Pointing out that more than 13,000 cases related to land disputes were pending before various courts, he said the amendment would now provide clean chits to those facing such cases. “About 1.70 lakh acres of land valued to be ₹70 to 80 crore that could have been confiscated by the government is now being given away due to such amendments.”

He accused the government of yielding to the real estate lobby, rich and housing societies who would now “mint money by misusing the amendments.”

Ashok comes under attack

Mr. Siddaramaiah particularly chose Revenue Minister R. Ashok for attack over the amendments to Land Reforms Act. “Was Mr. Ashok active in politics when such reforms were brought about in 1974? Does he know the spirit behind bringing about such reforms? Has he ever tilled the land or at least held the plough? I have tilled the land along with workers,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the Revenue Minister should at least know the consequence of bringing about such amendments.

Farmers’ leaders Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, Chamarasamali Patil and Veerasangaiah besides Congress leaders Ramesh Kumar, Ramalinga Reddy and H.C. Mahadevappa were among those who attended the meeting.