Cong. to hold protest rally on Saturday in Shivamogga

12 March 2021 23:13 IST

Fallout of cases registered against Bhadravathi MLA B.K. Sangameshwara, his family members and Congress workers in connection with a clash

The Congress will hold a rally in Shivamogga city on Saturday as a mark of protest against cases registered against Bhadravati MLA B.K. Sangameshwara, his family members and other Congress workers, in connection with a clash that broke out on February 28. Senior leaders of the party including KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah will take part in the meeting.

Following a clash between two groups during the valedictory of a two-day kabaddi tourney at Kanaka Mantapa grounds in Bhadravati five people were injured. Both the factions filed complaints against each other. The police arrested 15 people including Mr. Sangameshwara’s son Basavesha in this connection.

Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, suspended Mr. Sangameshwara from the Assembly for a week after he staged a protest in the Assembly against the cases registered against him and other party workers, by removing his shirt. The Speaker termed his act indecent conduct. The Congress alleged that the BJP in power was using the police machinery to harass Congress workers by registering false cases.

Pushpa Amaranath, Congress party’s women’s wing president, at a press conference in Shivamogga on Friday, said that senior leaders and many MLAs of the Congress would take part in the rally. “The BJP is trying to divide people in Bhadravati for political gain. They used the police to file false cases against the MLA and his family members, besides the Congress workers”, she alleged.

BJP’s stand

Leaders of the BJP have criticised Congress for the rally. They alleged that Congress leaders were coming to Shivamogga to defend the Bhadravati MLA who objected to raising slogans praising Lord Ram.

Dharma Prasad, BJP district general secretary, in a press conference, said five BJP workers were seriously injured in the clash. “The MLA and his supporters objected to the slogans of ‘Jai Sriram.’ We don’t know why he opposed the slogans,” he said.