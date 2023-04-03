ADVERTISEMENT

Cong. ticket aspirants against party fielding Kundgol MLA Kusumavati Shivalli for a second time

April 03, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Congress ticket aspirants from Kundgol segment addressing a press conference in Hubballi on Monday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

After Congress ticket aspirants sounded the bugle of rebellion in Hubballi Dharwad West Assembly Constituency, aspirants in Kundgol Assembly segment have come together to vehemently opposed any move to allot party ticket to sitting MLA Kusumavati Shivalli.

Addressing a joint press conference in Hubballi on Monday, all ticket aspirants warned of rebellion against the party if the high command decided to reconsider fielding the sitting MLA again.

Ticket aspirants M.S. Akki, Suresh Savanur, Jagadish Uppin, Shivanand Bentur, Chandrashekhar Juttal, G.C. Patil, Dhruti Salmani, Gururaj Dodmani, Jagannathgouda and Ramesh Koppad said that they will work for the party candidate if the high command chose to field any one among the 10 aspirants.

“However, if the party gives ticket to the sitting MLA, then, we will be forced to contest as rebel candidates,” they said.

They said that during the Kundgol byelection, all of them had worked for the party considering the sympathy towards the Shivalli family and then, Congress leaders had promised to issue ticket to a new face in the next election. However, the leaders are now talking about issuing ticket to Ms. Kusumavati Shivalli again, which is not acceptable to them.

In unison, they said that the sitting MLA has not taken anyone into confidence in the constituency and as she lacked administrative experience and public contact, the party should consider a new face to contest in the elections.

Meanwhile, during the press conference, a comment made by one of the senior leaders of Congress against the sitting MLA led to commotion. While others apologised for his remark, the leader, C.G. Patil, left the venue without apologising.

