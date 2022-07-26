Cong. spokesperson booked for protesting in front of KPSC office

The Vidhana Soudha police on Monday registered an FIR against Congress spokesperson Bhavya Narasimhamurthy and six others for protesting in front of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) office against the delay in announcing results of various recruitment exams.

Shivakumar, head constable, in his complaint said that around 200 protesters gathered in front of the office, situated behind the Vidhana Soudha and shouted slogans and created ruckus.

Due to this, traffic movement on the busy junction was disrupted for an hour and the protesters had not taken permission. The police resorted to caning to disperse the protesters and detained Ms. Bhavya and six others. They have been booked under sections 143 ( unlawful assembly) and 290 ( public nuisance) and were released on station bail.