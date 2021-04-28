Cong. slams Umesh Katti for asking farmer to ‘die’

Audio of Minister’s conversation with a young farmer goes viral

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar has slammed Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Umesh Katti for abusing a farmer and asking him to ‘die’ for seeking higher allocation of foodgrains under the public distribution system during the lockdown.

The Congress demanded that Chief Minister B.S Yediyurappa sack the Minister from the Cabinet for showing insensitivity to the people who have been facing problems owing to the pandemic and lockdown.

Mr. Shivakumar tweeted “BJP Minister Umesh Katti has abused a citizen & asked him to ‘go die’ just because he asked him why Karnataka Govt has cut Rice under PDS to just 2 kg! CM@BSYBJP must immediately throw him out of the Cabinet for this most insensitive statement. Does this Govt have any shame?”

CM expresses regret

Meanwhile, Mr. Yediyurappa expressed regret over the Minister’s statement and promised to provide five kg of rice per month instead of three kg for people of Belagavi region. It was not correct on the part of the Minister to indulge such insensitive talk when the farmer sought five kg rice, the Chief Minister said.

‘Provoked’

Mr. Umesh Katti, on his part, said that he was forced to say some unwanted words as he was provoked by the young caller.

Mr. Katti addressed a media conference to clarify about the viral audio of his conversation with a young farmer. He said the farmer had forced him to speak in such a manner. However, Mr. Katti neither tendered an apology, nor expressed his regret over his remarks.

“A person claiming to be a farmers’ leader called me on Wednesday , and asked why the government was reducing the allotment of rice to poor families. I told him that we had reduced the quantity of rice to two kg from five kg, but had provided ragi instead. He asked what was being given in North Karnataka where people do not eat rice, and I said jowar will be given in the coming months. But he kept pestering me. He said should we die and I said it would be a better option. I had to say it as the caller pushed me to it,’’ Mr. Katti said.

“No one should die of starvation in the State. But then no one should speak like that, either. We will make sure that does not happen. I appeal to the people not to die. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has given me a sacred responsibility and I will handle it. I will make sure that nobody suffers from hunger or dies due to non-availability of food. I believe we are giving more rice than is necessary. I am concerned about the sale of rice by some of the beneficiaries in the market, as they don’t use it. We want to curb such practices. That is why we are providing local foodgrains to the people in different regions.”

The Minister denied that there was any reduction in the April allotment. “We have given a total of five kg of foodgrains for the month of April. The Centre is providing foodgrains under the Garib Kalyan Yojana, free of cost, for the next two months. We will make sure they reach the deserving beneficiaries,” he added.