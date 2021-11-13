Cong. seeks probe by sitting SC judge into bitcoin scam

Mysuru

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M. Lakshmana on Saturday urged the State Government and the Centre to order a probe by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court into the multi-crore bitcoin scam.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru, Mr. Lakshmana said an FIR should be filed suo motu based on the statement given by Sri Krishna, the alleged hacker, who is believed to behind the multi-crore transactions allegedly involving several prominent politicians from the State.

Claiming that the money had been illegally transferred from several State Government and Central Government accounts fraudulently, Mr. Lakshmana urged the BJP to provide the details of the accounts and the amount of looted money.

Though the BJP is claiming that no party leader is involved in the scam, the KPCC spokesperson asked the party leaders to reveal the names of the accused persons even if they did not belong to their party. “If the Congress leaders are involved, you should name them and book them”, he said.

Mr. Lakshmana also asked the State Government to let the public know the whereabouts of Sri Krishna.

The general public has a right to know the details of the scam. The Government, which is claiming that the matter has been entrusted to the central agencies, should also give details of the date on which the case was handed over to either the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai claims or the CBI as the Home Minister Araga Jnanendra informed.