Cong. seeks action against accused in suicide case

A Congress delegation led by Varuna assembly constituency MLA Yathindra visited the office of businessman Sharat, who had committed suicide, and sought action against the accused persons including Chairperson of Jungle Lodges and Resorts M. Appanna.

The 35-year-old Sharat had ended his life in March this year and had left behind a death note accusing Praveen, another businessman, and Mr. Appanna of cheating him.

When the Congress delegation visited the office of Sharat on Thursday, Mr. Yathindra spoke to a relative of the deceased over the phone and later told reporters that Mr. Appanna should not be allowed to continue as the Chairperson of Jungle Lodges and Resorts, a Government of Karnataka undertaking, in view of the charges against him.

A complaint had been lodged by the relatives of the accused and the police had registered an FIR against Mr. Praveen, who has been named as accused No. 1 and Mr. Appanna, who has been named as accused No. 2, for cheating the deceased.

With the anticipatory bail of both Mr. Praveen and Mr. Appanna rejected by the local court, Mr. Yathindra said the police should arrest the accused. He said Mr. Appanna should resign from the post and allow a fair investigation into the matter.

He said the Congress delegation had visited Mr. Sharat’s premises to instil confidence in his family, which had vacated their house in the city. “We have assured the family that we will stand by them in their fight for justice”, Mr. Yathindra said.

Mr. Yathindra was accompanied by former MLA M.K. Somashekar and Mysuru district Congress Committee president B.J. Vijaykumar, among others.

According to the complaint, Mr. Praveen had promised Sharat partnership in a business enterprise, but had cheated him while Mr. Appanna had failed to return money borrowed from him.