Cong. rebel Khadri withdraws nomination; eight left in fray

After dillydallying on the issue, Congress rebel candidate and former MLA of Shiggaon Sayed Azeem Peer Khadri finally withdrew his nomination papers on Wednesday, the last date for withdrawing nominations.

He was one among the eleven candidates who withdrew their nominations for the byelection to Shiggaon Assembly Constituency on Wednesday. This leaves eight candidates in the fray for the bypoll.

Mr. Khadri, who had returned from Bengaluru on Tuesday night, was accompanied by Minister for Housing, Wakf and Minority Welfare Zameer Ahmed Khan and district-in-charge Minister Shivanand Patil when he visited the office of the Returning Officer for the Shiggaon bypoll. He withdrew his nomination papers in the presence of the Ministers and local Congress leaders.

Speaking to presspersons later, Mr. Khadri clarified that he had not put any condition for withdrawal of nomination papers. “The schemes of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led government are pro-people. I am a disciple of Mr. Siddaramaiah. I will continue in politics under his guidance,” he said.

After the scrutiny, 19 of the 26 nominations were found valid and nominations of seven, including another Congress rebel and former MP Manjunath Kunnur, were declared invalid.

The others who withdrew their nominations on Wednesday are: Shivakumar Talwar (Hindustan Janata Party); Shoukhat Ali Bankapur (Tippu Sultan Party); Gurusiddagoudra Dyavanagoudra, Jitendra Kanavalli, Nabisab Allisab Mellegatti, Maqtumsab Jaffarsab Mulla, Raju Anathsa Nayakwadi, Veerayya Odisuvamath, Shankrappa Hulasogi, Shrikanthgouda Policegoudra (All independents).

Those left in the fray are: Bharath Bommai (BJP); Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan (INC); Khaja Mohiddin Gudageri (Socialist Party); Ravikrishna Reddy (KRS); Dr. G.H. Imprapur, Shiddappa Hosalli, Shivaputra Shamarao Patil, Satappa Neelappa Desai (All independents).

