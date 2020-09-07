Cong. ready with 1,200 questions to corner govt. in legislature session

Bengaluru

07 September 2020 22:50 IST

Issues include COVID-19 and shortfall in GST compensation

The B.S. Yediyurappa led-BJP government is likely to be cornered over issues such as COVID-19 pandemic management and GST compensation shortfall, among others, during the legislature session starting from September 21, as the Congress has prepared about 1,200 questions.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah has said that Congress legislators are set to raise issues on drug mafia, D.J. Halli violence, COVID-19 management, and GST compensation shortfall.

During the online consultation with party leaders and legislators on Monday, he told them that questions have been prepared by a team of former Ministers already. Legislators have been asked to submit the questions to the legislature secretariat. He said that the KPCC office, and offices of Leaders of Opposition in Legislative Assembly and Council besides the chief whip offices will help legislators file their questions.

Requesting the legislators to actively participate in the sessions, he said that the State government has faltered on many fronts and has completely failed in its fight against COVID-19. “All these need to be discussed. The Congress needs to raise and seriously discuss the irregularities in purchase of equipment in the pandemic management,” he told legislators, adding that the issue of the Centre asking States to raise loans to overcome shortfall in GST compensation will also have to be questioned. Further, he said that the development works have been affected, and the BJP government in the State has not been raising its voice against injustice meted out to the State by the Centre.

Meanwhile, the Congress Legislative Party meeting has been convened on September 16 to finalise the Congress’ strategy during the session.

‘Even Ministers have to pay bribe to get funds’

Stating that the corruption level in the government has increased, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah has told Congress legislators that even BJP Ministers cannot get their local development funds released without paying bribe. “This is being spoken about by Ministers themselves. It has so become that those legislators who do not pay percentage are not getting funds. This has to be discussed in the legislature session,” he told legislators.