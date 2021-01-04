Cong. questions selection of agency for processing C and D debris

The Congress has questioned the Mysuru City Corporation’s (MCC) decision to entrust the work on processing Construction and Demolition debris of Mysuru to an agency without following the due process of law.
Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M. Lakshmana contended that the private trust selected for establishing a plant to process the debris does not have prior experience in the field. He questioned how the MCC could select the trust and hand over 8 acres of government land to set up the processing plant.
He alleged that the MCC had thrown all established norms to the wind. The trust had not even participated in the Expression of Interest (EoI) called for by the MCC on December 15, 2020.
If the trust had prior experience in manufacturing pavement blocks or stabilised mud blocks from the Construction and Demolition waste as claimed, Mr. Lakshamana said the MCC should have led a team of corporators to its premises for a spot inspection.
Also, the MCC should have obtained technical approval from experts and floated tenders and invited other agencies having experience in the area to bid. Hence, he has urged the MCC to put on hold its decision to entrust the work to the agency till it provides evidence of its experience and capability in the field of processing construction and demolition waste.
