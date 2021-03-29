Cong. protests against Jarkiholi

Congress workers burned tyres in Dharwad on Sunday.

HUBBALLI

29 March 2021 01:04 IST

They allege DKS name was being dragged unnecessarily

Taking exception to use of offensive language against KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar in connection with the CD row, members of the Congress staged a protest in Dharwad on Sunday.

Congregating at Swami Vivekananda Circle in Dharwad, the Congress members led by Robert Daddapuri and others raised slogans against former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi.

They alleged that Mr. Jarkiholi had used abusive language against Mr. Shivakumar and sought his immediate arrest. They burnt tyres to register their protest.

‘Mislead people’

Addressing the protestors, the Congress leaders alleged that Mr. Jarkiholi was unnecessarily dragging Mr. Shivakumar’s name into the controversy and was trying to misguide the people and the investigation.

They demanded that an FIR be filed against Mr. Jarkiholi immediately and he should be arrested to provide justice to the victim.