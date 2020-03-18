Cong. protests against detention of DKS, Digvijaya

Bengaluru

18 March 2020 20:14 IST

Members of the Opposition Congress staged a dharna in the Legislative Assembly opposing the preventive arrest of Karnataka Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday.

Mr. Singh and Mr. Shivakumar were placed under preventive arrest in Bengaluru after they attempted to visit the hotel where several rebel Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh are staying.

Congress members staged the protest when Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri did not allow senior member H.K. Patil to raise the issue of arrest of Mr. Shivakumar during the Zero Hour. Pandemonium prevailed in the House as members of both ruling and Opposition indulged in a war of words.

Advertising

Advertising

The Speaker said Mr. Patil had not given a notice to raise the matter during the Zero Hour. Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah slammed the ruling party for denying an opportunity to Mr Patil to speak. “Is this democracy? Where is the rule of law?” Mr Siddaramaih asked.

Mr Kageri, who was unaware of the arrest of the Congress leaders, said he would collect details about the matter. Mr Patil would be allowed to speak on the issue only if he gives in writing the matter that needed discussion. As members continued to withdraw the protest, the Speaker adjourned the House for the lunch.