Cong. protest: Cases to be booked against leaders, says Home Minister

The Karnataka government said it will book cases against Congress leaders who took out a cycle rally and staged a protest in Bengaluru on Monday against the Centre over the issue of hike in fuel prices.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told mediapersons a FIR would be registered against senior Congress leaders who violated the lockdown and social distance norms and staged the protest.

Asked about names of leaders to be included in the FIR, Mr. Bommai said “You will be come to know the names of leaders ….it will be in the public domain”. Hundreds of party workers participated in the protest.

Senior leaders including KPCC president-designate D.K. Shivakumar, former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, and legislators participated in the cycle rally and protest. They alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been pursuing “anti-people” and “anti-farmer” policies by frequently increasing fuel prices.

The protest caused traffic jam in the city for a while.