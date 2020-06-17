Cong. picks B.K. Hariprasad, Naseer Ahmed for Council polls

Bengaluru

17 June 2020 16:30 IST

B.K. Hariprasad and Naseer Ahmed are the candidates of the Congress for elections to the State Legislative Council from the Legislative Assembly constituency, scheduled on June 29.

After intense lobbying by several leaders, the party high command cleared the names of Mr. Hariprasad, who is retiring as Rajya Sabha member on June 25, and Mr. Ahmed, who is retiring as Legislative Council member on June 30.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi cleared the names on Wednesday.

Out of seven MLCs retiring on June 30, five belong to the Congress and they are Naseer Ahmed, Jayamma, M.C. Venugopal, N.S. Bose Raju, and H.M. Revanna. All the five were elected to the Council after the Congress returned to power under the leadership of Siddaramaiah in 2014.

Now, with the reduced strength of 68 members after the defeat in the 2018 Assembly elections and resignation of 14 MLAs last year, the party could ensure the victory of only two candidates. The required vote for each candidate is 28.