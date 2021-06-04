Cong. petitions President seeking free vaccination for all

Bengaluru

04 June 2021 19:00 IST

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday made a representation to President Ram Nath Kovind through Governor Vajubhai Vala to demand free universal vaccination for all citizens against COVID-19.

A Congress delegation led by KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar called on the Governor at the Raj Bhavan and submitted the memorandum seeking one crore vaccination per day to ensure vaccination free of cost for all citizens of the country.

The Karnataka government has decided to provide vaccines free of cost for all citizens at its health facilities.

A memorandum signed by party leaders, including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, alleged that “tragically, the Modi government has completely abdicated its duty of fighting the Corona and abandoned the people, leaving them to fend for themselves. The truth is that the Union BJP government is guilty of criminal mismanagement of COVID-19.”

Party leaders and MLAs Ramalinga Reddy, Eshwar Khandre, R.V. Deshpande, and H.K. Patil accompanied Mr. Shivakumar.

Earlier in the day, the KPCC began a free vaccination drive in Davangere and Mr. Shivakumar took the inaugural shot to kick off the campaign.

Former Minister and MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa, who runs a hospital, has placed an order for vaccines worth ₹4 crore to administer jabs to people of his constituency. “This shows that Congress party and its leaders are committed to vaccinate people of Karnataka and protect them from Covid,” Mr. Shivakumar said while talking to reporters at Davangere.

The KPCC has already sought the government’s nod to procure vaccine worth ₹100 crore for providing vaccination to everyone for free. “But government has not responded to our demand despite repeated requests,” Mr. Shivakumar said in a press statement.

The KPCC chief said the drive would be taken to other parts of the State in the coming days.

Congress leaders S.S. Mallikarjun and Saleem Ahmed attended the event.