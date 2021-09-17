Cong. observes ‘Unemployment Day’

Hassan

Shivamogga district unit of the Youth Congress, on Friday, observed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday as ‘Unemployment Day’ in Shivamogga, by selling fruits and flowers and frying pakodas in a public place.

The protesters gathered at Ashoka Circle and put stalls to sell flowers, fruits and pakodas. “Mr. Narendra Modi, who came to power promising two crore jobs a year, failed to fulfil the promise,” they alleged.

“In the last seven years, youths had no job opportunities. The government had not filled up the vacancies and many in the private sector had lost jobs. Instead of offering jobs to youths, the people in power are engaged in spreading communal hatred for electoral benefits. The youths who question the government are being targeted by the government agencies”, the protesters said.

Former legislator K.B. Prasanna Kumar and Youth Congress district president H.P. Girish led the protest.