Cong. MLC wants poll countermanded

Hassan

10 December 2021 18:11 IST

He says secrecy of vote has been violated by JD(S) supporters

Congress MLC M.A.Gopalaswamy, on Friday, demanded that the Election Commission countermand the Legislative Council election alleging that secrecy of vote had been violated by JD(S) supporters.

At a press conference in Hassan, Mr. Gopalaswamy said a supporter of the JD(S) had taken a photo of the ballot paper showing digit 1 opposite JD(S) candidate Suraj Revanna’s name and circulated it on social media platforms. “The photo is being circulated among voters and they have been told to take similar photos while casting vote. This is a clear violation of the secrecy of the vote. The Election Commission should take note of this development and order for re-election”, he said.

Further, he said he had already brought the issue to the notice of Deputy Commissioner R.Girish and he was hopeful that the Election Commission would take note of it.

Auspicious number

Hassan Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna waited for a few minutes to be the ninth voter to cast his vote at the polling station in Holenarsipur. As he reached the booth, his father and former Minister H.D. Revanna enquired with the polling staff if eight people had voted and ensured that his son became the ninth to vote.

Later speaking to media, Mr. Revanna said his son wanted to be the ninth voter. “I don’t know if it is a lucky number. I asked him to go by his choice”, Mr. Revanna said.

Mr. Prajwal Revanna said he was voting for his elder brother for the first time. “Many believe nine is an auspicious number. I chose to be the ninth to vote in the election. For me, digits five and nine have been auspicious”, he said.

Prajwal’s brother Suraj Revanna is the JD(S) candidate for Hassan seat.

Boycott

Among seven voters of Naluru-Kolige gram panchayat in Tirthahalli taluk of Shivamogga district, who had boycotted the Legislative Council election citing the delay in releasing the GP’s share of royalty earned by the State Government from the sale of sand, five did cast their votes on Friday. Sandeep B.G. and Sudha Devaraj, the two members, did not vote. Initially, all the seven members had submitted a petition to the district administration stating that they would not vote until the funds were released.

The panchayat demanded its share of ₹2.48 core but the government had not released the amount for the last three years. “All seven had agreed to boycott the elections. But five have voted, we two did not vote. We have stood by our demand”, said Sandeep.

Following their petition, a team of officers had visited the gram panchayat and tried to convince the members to vote, assuring that they would convey their demand to the State Government.