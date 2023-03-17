ADVERTISEMENT

Cong. MLC takes exception to launch of unfinished projects in Mandya

March 17, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Congress MLC Dinesh Gooli Gowda has taken serious exception to the inauguration of unfinished projects and laying foundation stones for projects before inviting tenders in Mandya district by the BJP government.

Alleging that the BJP government was resorting to such questionable inaugurations and foundation stone laying ceremonies to lure the voters ahead of the coming Assembly elections in the State, Mr. Dinesh has urged Deputy Commissioner H.N. Gopal Krishna to take immediate steps to prevent such programmes that can influence the electorate.

In a letter to the Deputy Commissioner on Friday, Mr. Dinesh referred to the recent visit of Election Commission officials to Karnataka ahead of the Assembly elections and directed the officials to take necessary steps to prevent luring of voters even before the model code of conduct comes into force.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Throwing the Election Commission’s direction to the State government officials to the winds, the ruling party was involved in misleading the public by inaugurating unfinished buildings and laying foundation stones for projects for which even tenders had not been invited, Mr. Dinesh alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US