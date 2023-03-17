Cong. MLC takes exception to launch of unfinished projects in Mandya

March 17, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - MYSURU

Congress MLC Dinesh Gooli Gowda has taken serious exception to the inauguration of unfinished projects and laying foundation stones for projects before inviting tenders in Mandya district by the BJP government.

Alleging that the BJP government was resorting to such questionable inaugurations and foundation stone laying ceremonies to lure the voters ahead of the coming Assembly elections in the State, Mr. Dinesh has urged Deputy Commissioner H.N. Gopal Krishna to take immediate steps to prevent such programmes that can influence the electorate.

In a letter to the Deputy Commissioner on Friday, Mr. Dinesh referred to the recent visit of Election Commission officials to Karnataka ahead of the Assembly elections and directed the officials to take necessary steps to prevent luring of voters even before the model code of conduct comes into force.

Throwing the Election Commission’s direction to the State government officials to the winds, the ruling party was involved in misleading the public by inaugurating unfinished buildings and laying foundation stones for projects for which even tenders had not been invited, Mr. Dinesh alleged.