Cong. MLC files nomination

17 November 2021 18:32 IST

Congress MLC R. Prasanna Kumar, on Wednesday, filed his nomination papers as a candidate for Shivamogga Local Authorities’ Constituency of the Legislative Council. The Congress is yet to announce the candidate officially. He filed his papers without a B-form.

Along with other workers of the party, he offered his prayers at Vinayaka Temple at Ramanna Shetty Park before reaching the Deputy Commissioner’s office. He was accompanied by former Ministers Kagodu Thimmappa, Kimmane Ratnakar and others.

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Prasanna Kumar said he filed the papers as per the instructions from senior leaders in the party. Another set of papers would be submitted once the party issued his B-form, he said.

He also exuded confidence that he would win a second term. “The development works executed during the Congress rule in the State and anti-people policies of the present government would work in favour of the party”, he said.