‘Cong. MLAs unhappy with not getting works done’

Senior BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa says the coalition government is bogged down by instability with both the partners and their MLAs pulling in different directions.

K.S. Eshwarappa, senior BJP leader, predicted that the coalition Congress-Janata Dal (S) government would collapse immediately after the ongoing byelections to the three Lok Sabha and two Assembly constituencies.

Speaking to presspersons during his visit to Ballari for electioneering on Friday, Mr. Eshwarappa said that the coalition government was bogged down by instability with both the coalition partners and their MLAs pulling in different directions.

According to him, the government was run by only three persons, the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, Chief Minister H.D. Kumarswamy and H.D. Revanna. And, the Congress MLAs were disillusioned over not getting Ministerial berths and also not getting their works done.

“The coalition partners, who bitterly fought like snake and mangoose prior to the elections, have come together to form the government. Congress MLAs are unhappy over transfers, while the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been going around saying that he would become the Chief Minister again. Under these circumstances, it is sure that the coalition government would fall after the byelections,” he said.

‘Stop loose talk’

Taking a dig at Mr. Siddaramaiah for his loose talk against BJP leaders B. Sriramulu and Shobha Karandlaje, Mr. Eshwarappa said that the former had not learnt his lessons even after the humiliating defeat in the Assembly elections and losing power. “He should apologise for his reported remarks against Mr. Sriramulu and talking in singular of Ms. Karandlaje. People are watching; they have defeated him in Chamundeshwari once before and they would again teach a befitting lesson to the Congress, particularly Mr. Siddaramaiah, if he does not mend his ways and stop making loose statements,” he said.

He also ridiculed the Congress leaders, claiming to be secular and accusing the BJP of being a communal party, for playing the communal card in the ongoing byelections. “The Congress suffered a severe setback and lost power while trying to divide Veerashaiva Lingayat. I compliment senior Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar for realising the reason for the party’s defeat in the Assembly elections and apologising to the people. What happened to the Congress clearly indicates that those who try to tamper with culture will not survive,” he said.