Cong. MLAs accuse BSY of nepotism in release of funds

Mysuru

04 April 2021 19:41 IST

Congress MLAs representing Hunsur and Varuna Assembly constituencies in Mysuru H.P. Manjunath and Yathindra Siddaramaiah respectively have accused Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa of practising nepotism in the release of funds for developmental works in their respective constituencies.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru, both the Congress MLAs cited instances of the State government approving works allegedly favoured by the Chief Minister’s family members or close relatives while blocking release of funds sought for the overall development of the people in the two MLAs’ constituencies.

Mr. Manjunath said the BJP government’s contribution to Hunsur was “zero”. Far from sanctioning funds, the government was even withdrawing the already released funds, bringing developmental works in the constituency to a halt. Works worth more than ₹ 200 crore in 17 departments had been stalled due to non-release of funds, he alleged.

Advertising

Advertising

While the people of Hunsur taluk were awaiting start of approved works that were pending release of funds, the BJP government headed by Mr. Yediyurappa had recently approved a ₹3 crore work for development of Dharmapura lake in the taluk allegedly for the benefit of his nephew’s farm that was situated near the waterbody, Mr. Manjunath said. The approval of work for the Dharmapura lake comes even as the works on development of Kattemalavadi lake, which would benefit a larger number of people, has remained a non-starter.

Mr. Manjunath said he had reason to believe that the BJP government was discriminating against Hunsur constituency for the sole reason that the people defeated the candidate put up by the BJP in the by-polls after the fall of the coalition government.

He alleged that public money was being misused for the benefit of the relatives and family ofMr. Yediyurappa, who has become a mere “rubber stamp”. Mr. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra was issuing directions to government officials, Mr. Manjunath alleged.

Mr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah endorsed Mr. Manjunath’s claims and said developmental work in Varuna constituency too has come to a virtual halt. The government is not even releasing the MLA’s Area Development Funds, let alone funds for other developmental activities.

While this was the case, works worth more than ₹40 crore had been recently approved in Varuna constituency at the instance of Mr .Vijayendra, Mr. Yathindra alleged. “When the government was not taking up already approved works for the constituency for the benefit of the people, how can it approve works that were not even brought to the notice of the area MLA? So, the approvals had been stopped for now”, he said.

Complaining about the virtual halt to rural development projects including laying of roads, Mr. Yathindra said the situation was in stark contrast to the practice during the Congress rule when funds for developmental works were being released without any fear or favour.