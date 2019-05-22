Cong. MLA questions party stand on EVMs

A day after Congress leader R .Roshan Baig’s outburst against the top brass, another Congress MLA, K. Sudhakar, questioned the party’s stand on EVMs.

Questioning why the issue of alleged EVM manipulation was being brought into the discussion after the Lok Sabha exit poll predictions, the MLA for Chikkaballapur tweeted on Tuesday night: “Personally, I am confused why the issue of EVM manipulation is being brought into conversation while talking about the exit poll results. When, in fact, the exit poll results indicate the feeling of the voter at the conclusion of polling.”

Mr. Sudhakar’s stand is contrary to that of the Congress, which has joined other Opposition parties in upping the ante on alleged EVM tampering ahead of the counting of votes on Thursday.

Later, addressing presspersons, he clarified that he had only said exit polls had nothing to do with EVM tampering. “I have only spoken about exit polls because some people have a difference of opinion on them. I said it had nothing to do with EVM tampering because exit polls are conducted on the polling day,” he said.

“What if UPA wins tomorrow? How do we take it from there? So, I appeal to all senior leaders involved in this to be patient till the election results are out. Otherwise, we will be demeaning the process of democracy, the institutions that we have formed and especially, ridiculing the conscience and the decision of voters,” he said.

He specifically asked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is leading the Opposition on the issue of the safety and security of EVMs, to justify how he won the 2014 elections through EVMs.