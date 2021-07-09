Karnataka

Cong. members take out cycle jatha in Hassan

Hassan district unit of the Congress took out a cycle jatha in Hassan on Friday as part of its protest against increasing fuel prices. KPCC working president R. Dhruvanarayana, Lok Sabha member D.K. Suresh and others rode on bicycles from the Congress office to the Inspection Bungalow via B.M.Road, N.R.Circle and Devigere Circle.

The workers taking part in the jatha raised slogans against the Union and State governments over the increasing fuel prices and other essential items. DCC president Javagal Manjunath, former Minister B. Shivaramu, M.A. Gopalaswamy, MLC, party leaders Bagur Manjegowda, and H.K. Mahesh and others led the protest.


