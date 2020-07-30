Cong. may go to court against amendment to Land Reforms Act: Siddaramaiah

Accusing the State government of succumbing to the pressure from real estate lobby and amending the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, 1961, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said the Congress was considering a proposal to move the court against the “anti-farmer” amendment.

Participating in an interaction programme with journalists in Mysuru, he clarified that there was no difference of opinion in the party’s united opposition to the amendment that had been brought in with a ‘malafide’ intention.

The amendment to the Act by dropping Section 80 is aimed at benefiting non-agriculturists, who had purchased large tracts of agricultural lands in and around Bengaluru, Mysuru and other parts of the State and were facing cases in the courts. With the amendment given effect to retrospectively, all the pending cases will be closed, allowing the real estate players to enjoy possession of the agricultural land, he said.

As part of the amendment, which had been given effect to through a ‘hurriedly’ issued ordinance, Section 63 and 79 A, B and C of the Act, which deal with ceiling on ownership among other things, too had been dropped.

A total of 13,814 cases were pending before various courts of the State reportedly involving 1.7 lakh acres of land. A majority of the cases pertained to Bengaluru Rural, where 1,800 cases were pending, followed by Bengaluru Urban and Mysuru where 1,080 and 990 cases respectively were pending. Similarly, a large number of cases were pending in Ramanagaram, Chikkaballapura and Kolar among other places, he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah estimated that as much as 41,000 acres of land had been involved in litigation just in Bengaluru Rural and Urban areas. Claiming that an acre of agricultural land would cost anywhere from ₹2 crore to ₹10 crore, depending on its distance from Bengaluru, he sought to know the purpose behind the government’s decision.

“What was the necessity? There must be a specific reason (for the move). Had the people of the State demanded it? If you issue an ordinance when the Assembly is not in session, there should be an emergency. What was the emergency?”, he asked before accusing the government of amending the piece of legislation with ‘mala fide’ intentions as money worth crores of rupees was involved in the matter.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, who reiterated his charges on corruption in purchase of medical equipment by the government to fight COVID-19, also accused the government of making no progress in controlling the pandemic. He asked Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to study the model adopted by Delhi government to control the spread of COVID-19.

He said the Yediyurappa government had taken over the reins of power ‘illegally’ and had made no achievement in the last one year of its rule. On the contrary, it had abolished a few programmes that had been launched during his tenure as the Chief Minister, he said.