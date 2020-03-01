Cong. leaders seek action against Yatnal

Continuing the agitation against BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Congress leaders have demanded that Governor Vajubhai Vala take action against the MLA for his derogatory remarks against veteran freedom fighter H.S. Doreswamy.

In a protest held on Friday near Ambedkar Circle, several leaders, including MLA M.B. Patil, Congress leader Abdul Hamid Mushrif, and former MLA C.S. Nadagouda, criticised Mr. Yatnal. In his address, Mr. Patil alleged that Mr. Yatnal spends all his time making controversial statements and creating communal disturbance.

Saying the during the course of his political career, Mr. Yatnal had criticised almost every leader of the BJP, JD(S) and Congress, Mr. Patil asked if there was anyone left for him to go after. “Tomorrow, he might criticise 12th century social reformer Basveshwara,” he said.

Accusing the BJP of not taking any action against people such as Mr. Yatnal, Parvesh Verma, Kapil Mishra and Anurag Thakur, Mr. Patil said that taking no action meant the party supported its leaders’ provocative statements.

“Doreswamy has made a tremendous contribution to the country by fighting against the British. Today, Yatnal calls such a great man a fake freedom fighter and a Pakistan agent,” Mr. Mushrif said.

Advising Mr. Yatnal to focus on the development of the city instead of making controversial statements, he said the party would continue agitations against him.

Mr. Nadagouda said that with this kind of loose talk, Mr. Yatnal was defaming the leaders of the district.

“Vijayapura district is known for some of the best politicians and people still remember them. But with such irresponsible and insensitive remarks, Yatnal is bringing a bad name to all these leaders,” he said.

He also criticised a section of the media for giving “too much publicity” to people like Mr. Yatnal and his actions.