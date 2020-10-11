Cong. leader’s remarks condemned

11 October 2020 00:08 IST

The BJP on Saturday alleged that Dakshina Kannada Youth Congress president Mithun M. Rai had disregarded the “Natha” tradition by speaking lightly of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Addressing presspersons here, president of the BJP Dakshina Kannada unit Sudarshan Moodbidri said Mr. Rai during two protests on the outskirts of the city a few days ago spoke disrespectfully about Mr. Adityanath.

Mr. Moodbidri said that Mr. Rai went on to announce in one of the protests that he would smear the face of Mr. Adityanath with black ink if he visits Mangaluru. The BJP unit president said that Mr. Rai should understand that the Natha tradition has close links with Mangaluru as its mutt is housed in Kadri. Mr. Adityanath is a leader of the tradition.

The BJP leader said that the Congress leader should not have spoken cheaply on Mr. Adityanath.