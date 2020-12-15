Cong. leader’s remark on PM does the rounds on social media

A controversial statement made by Congress leader Raju Sait about Prime Minister Narendra Modi was widely shared on social media in Belagavi on Sunday.

Addressing a meeting of the SC/ST wing of the party, Mr. Sait, president of the city Congress unit, on Saturday had said that India was fighting two viruses, one COVID-19 and the other Mr. Modi. “We need to save ourselves from both,” he had said.

“COVID-19 has killed a lot of people directly and the lockdown has impacted the poor greatly. Mr Modi is the virus that has crippled this country’s tolerance, multi-cultural ethos and has damaged the economy to unprecedented levels. We have to take steps to save ourselves from such viruses,” he said.

Some of his supporters shared the quote with other messages like down with BJP, but some others opposed it and hurled abuses at Mr. Sait.

At the meeting, Mr. Sait had asked workers to convince the people about choosing the Congress over the BJP.

“The BJP is anti-poor, anti-farmer, anti-minority, and anti-SC/ST. It is working only to help large corporations. It is bending rules and violating sacred principles of governance to make it easy for these companies to make profits, without following labour laws. The Centre’s amendment of three laws and Karnataka’s amendment of the land revenue laws is only to help multinational companies and corporates. Farmers are protesting against these moves in New Delhi. All of us have to support them and express solidarity,” he said. The Congress on the other hand, was the party of the poor, backward, SC/ST, and minorities, Mr. Sait had said.

‘Highly corrupt’

On Sunday, Satish Jarkiholi, KPCC working president, criticised B.S. Yediyurappa’s administration as ‘highly corrupt’. At a workers meeting in Saundatti, he said that a recent survey had ranked the Yediyurappa government as number one in corruption. This is evident and obvious. There is no government office in the State where you will not find bribery, irregularities and lethargy, he said.

He described the gram panchayat polls as an indicator to the 2023 Assembly and 2024 Parliament elections. There are differences in all parties.

The Congress is no exception. However, all workers should work in unison during elections, he said.

Mr. Jarkiholi described workers as horses who led the party to victory in difficult situations.