Cong. leaders meet DC over names deleted from voters’ list

December 01, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST

KPCC spokesperson demands reverification of the procedure employed for deletion and inclusion of all eligible names in the list

The Hindu Bureau

Congress delegation meeting Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra in Mysuru on Thursday to seek clarification on the deletion of names from voters’ list in the district. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mysuru District and City Congress Committees on Thursday disputed the claims of the district administration on the number of voters deleted from the electoral roll in Mysuru district and alleged that 1.45 lakh names had been deleted and not 1.20 lakh names as claimed.

A delegation of the Congress leaders met Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra at his office and expressed their concerns over the deletion of names. They urged him to re-examine the reasons cited for the deletion and take corrective measures.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

KPCC spokesperson H.A. Venkatesh, after the meeting with the DC, told reporters that the deputy commissioner “patiently heard our grievances and promised to reexamine our concerns”.

Mr. Venkatesh said the district administration clarified that 80,000-plus names were deleted from the list due to “photo resemblances”. “This is not a correct step. The eligible voters whose names were deleted must be added to the list; they must get another chance, which, according to us, is a reasonable demand,” he said.

Mr. Venkatesh said the district administration has clarified that no private agencies were not employed for the revision of voters’ list and the work was entirely done by the government staff.

Arguing that the Congress party was still concerned about the issue despite the clarification issued by the district administration and wanted reconsideration of the process, the KPCC spokesperson said the deputy commissioner has promised to look into their concerns. The meeting was also told that the district administration had taken all steps to ensure free and fair elections.

When the reporters sought to know the actual number of names deleted from voters’ list since the district administration has claimed it was 1.20 lakh names, Mr. Venkatesh maintained that it was 1.45 lakh names and clarified that the details of the deletion of names had been obtained from the EC’s officially announced list of deleted names.

Mr. Venkatesh said the party has also urged the deputy commissioner to lay emphasis on enrollment drives in villages, slums and places instead of focusing on urban centres.

Former MP Kagalwadi Shivanna, city Congress president Murthy and District Congress president B.J. Vijay Kumar were present

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US