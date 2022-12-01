Cong. leaders meet DC over names deleted from voters’ list

December 01, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST

The Mysuru District and City Congress Committees on Thursday disputed the claims of the district administration on the number of voters deleted from the electoral roll in Mysuru district and alleged that 1.45 lakh names had been deleted and not 1.20 lakh names as claimed.

A delegation of the Congress leaders met Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra at his office and expressed their concerns over the deletion of names. They urged him to re-examine the reasons cited for the deletion and take corrective measures.

KPCC spokesperson H.A. Venkatesh, after the meeting with the DC, told reporters that the deputy commissioner “patiently heard our grievances and promised to reexamine our concerns”.

Mr. Venkatesh said the district administration clarified that 80,000-plus names were deleted from the list due to “photo resemblances”. “This is not a correct step. The eligible voters whose names were deleted must be added to the list; they must get another chance, which, according to us, is a reasonable demand,” he said.

Mr. Venkatesh said the district administration has clarified that no private agencies were not employed for the revision of voters’ list and the work was entirely done by the government staff.

Arguing that the Congress party was still concerned about the issue despite the clarification issued by the district administration and wanted reconsideration of the process, the KPCC spokesperson said the deputy commissioner has promised to look into their concerns. The meeting was also told that the district administration had taken all steps to ensure free and fair elections.

When the reporters sought to know the actual number of names deleted from voters’ list since the district administration has claimed it was 1.20 lakh names, Mr. Venkatesh maintained that it was 1.45 lakh names and clarified that the details of the deletion of names had been obtained from the EC’s officially announced list of deleted names.

Mr. Venkatesh said the party has also urged the deputy commissioner to lay emphasis on enrollment drives in villages, slums and places instead of focusing on urban centres.

Former MP Kagalwadi Shivanna, city Congress president Murthy and District Congress president B.J. Vijay Kumar were present