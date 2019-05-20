Cong. leaders doubt exit poll prediction

With several exit polls predicting another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and an upper hand for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka in the Lok Sabha elections, Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara has expressed concern over the vulnerability of the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

He said the BJP had sponsored the exit polls as the ground reality was different. “Poll predictions are unimaginable. They lead to a doubt that the BJP is behind making these predictions in its favour,” he told presspersons here on Monday.

“The fact is that the BJP will be defeated. It may be celebrating after the prediction of winning over 300 seats. But according to our information, the UPA will bounce back to power at the Centre. This was even expressed by leaders of various parties whom I met during my recent visit to Delhi,” Mr. Parameshwara said.

KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao took strong exception to the exit poll outcomes and maintained that the Congress and UPA would perform much better. He tweeted: “Have seen all the #ExilPolls2019 Figures for Karnataka are showing that the @INCIndia-JDS alliance is getting decimated. This is far from the truth. We will be performing much, much better that what’s being predicted. Wait for 23rd May.”

Rajya Sabha member and Bengaluru Sough Congress candidate B.K. Hariprasad told reporters: “Most of the exit polls are a reflection of the wishes of news channels. There is a Modi wave in these news channels but the actual result will be out when the (ballot) boxes are opened.”

“They have shown BJP losing 40 to 45 seats in Uttar Pradesh. In rest of the places, these channels tried to fill the void. Exit polls are not the exact polls. We will get the exact result when counting happens,” he added.